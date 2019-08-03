BELTON — The Bell County Expo Center looked like a masquerade party Saturday, as writers, celebrities, artists and fans intermingled at the Bell County Comic Con.
Matt Stratmann, coordinator, said organizers hoped more than 25,000 people would attend the two-day event. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with activities in Garth Arena, the exposition building, the Assembly Hall and the hall above the lobby.
“Every last one of us is here because we want to be,” he said of the more than 100 volunteers. “We put this show on because there’s not one like it in all of Central Texas. Most of us love comics, movies and pop culture, or we know each other as friends. This is our heart and soul.”
Looking very youthful, Danny Cooksey was the first celebrity to appear on stage in the Assembly Hall. The voice actor said he’s been in show business for 40 years, but started when he was about eight.
“Most people who see me today ask me where I went to high school,” he said. “They think they know me.”
He was a huge fan of the Different Strokes television show before he was on it, he said. Previously, he had done a Hot Wheels commercial and one episode of Dukes of Hazard. Then he read for a Different Strokes part as a surrogate older brother. He was staying at a hotel, on Friday 13th, he said, when he found out he had a part in a network TV show. Being a celebrity was surreal, he said.
“Everywhere you went you were recognized,” he said. “It was really cool.”
He started doing some voice parts when he was about 10 years old, he said. That progressed for about seven years, until he asked himself, “Who needs the on-camera stuff?”
“It’s so fun,” he said. “It’s really hardly a job.”
His wife once accompanied him to a set, and afterward told him she couldn’t believe he did this for a living.
He particularly liked doing Dave the Barbarian, he said. It lasted for only one season, but was fun and unique. He said Dave became a barbarian because he thought that was a librarian who cuts hair.
Meanwhile, along the back wall of Garth Arena was a row of celebrity booths, where people met the stars, got autographs and posed for photos. Among the stars was Daphne Maxwell Reid, a television actress for 40 years, possibly best remembered as Aunt Vivian in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
“I was the first black woman on the cover of Glamour,” she said. “I was discovered by Robert Conrad.”
She has a part in the movie, Harriet, which will be coming out in the fall, starring Cynthia Erivo.
Reid’s husband, Tim Reid, greeted fans in the next booth. He appeared in the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, he said, which was popular for four or five years. Through that show, he said, he was able to move on to others and have a wonderful, 50-year-career in show business.
Twice nominated for Emmys as an actor and producer, he has been working steadily, he said. Now he spends most of his time behind the camera, directing, producing and making documentaries.
This was his first time at Bell County Comic Con, he said, but he’s done other autograph shows.
“I call it manna from heaven,” he said. “It keeps you connected to the audience and people who watch you. It keeps your career active.”
In one of the crowded aisles, Matthew Dowling of Belton wore all black, passing as Spider-Man Noir. It was his second time at the comic con. Nearby stood his grandmother, Vanessa Henley, and another grandson, Landon, 8.
“I like seeing people and I like hanging out with people,” Dowling said.
Landon was dressed as Flash. “I have a Flash poster,” he said. “He’s super fast.”