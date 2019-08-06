School safety goes beyond ensuring doors are locked and installing surveillance cameras. It includes monitoring and tracking students’ behavior starting in the first grade.
That is one, not-often-discussed way Temple Independent School District approaches school safety, Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Temple Kiwanis Club Tuesday.
“We identify students by talking to teachers and so forth. We have a list of students that exhibit behaviors that are random at times, that cause concern,” Ott said, emphasizing that the list is available to a limited number of staff members and is not in public view.
Ott characterized the district’s practice as “profiling.”
“We’re not profiling based on race or economic (status),” Ott stressed. “We’re profiling based on behavior. That’s how you’re on that list — because you did something wrong, or you did something that was out of kilter.”
When Ott talks to Temple ISD residents, he justifies the behavior monitoring by telling them, “We just want to keep people safe.”
Temple ISD does not just add a student’s name to the list, but tries to help their behavior.
“We work with those students, and we follow them grade by grade by grade,” Ott said.