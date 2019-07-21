Hearts Unite the Globe, a nonprofit organization that focuses on congenital heart defects, will hold a retreat in Temple next month.
The free public event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Main Street Hall, 12 S. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Anna Jaworski, CEO of Hearts Unite the Globe and host of Heart to Heart with Anna podcast, said the event will be a fun retreat for people to learn about volunteering for the group and promoting its mission to inform others about congenital heart defects through free resources online.
“We currently have two podcasts that we are promoting but we’d like to grow our network,” she said in an email.
Volunteers will learn computer programs such as Asana, TeamUp and TrackItForward for team management as well as social media training to promote the podcasts.
“Additionally, we will have some team-building activities so we can get to know one another better,” Jaworski said.
To learn more or register, visit https://bit.ly/2Y1j6I7.