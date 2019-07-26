BELTON — A scheduled pretrial hearing for capital murder suspect Maya Maxwell didn’t happen Friday.
Instead, the pretrial was reset for Aug. 30, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Maxwell didn’t appear in court Friday, her court-appointed Salado attorney, Wade Faulkner, said.
Faulkner said the reason for the future date is the Bell County District Attorney’s Office told Judge Fancy Jezek there is still more discovery to give him in this case.
“I’ve only gotten a little bit, but I know there is a lot more to come,” Faulkner said.
Faulkner chose to not comment further on the case at this time other than to say it’s not certain if Maxwell will appear in the courtroom on Aug. 30.
Maxwell, along with Cedric Marks, is charged with the Jan. 3 double homicide of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and her friend, 32-year-old Michael Swearingin. She also is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
An arrest affidavit said on Jan. 3 Maxwell helped Marks hide Swearingin’s car in Austin, helped him transport Swearingin and Scott to a residence in Killeen and was in the residence while Marks reportedly killed them. Maxwell’s statement said she helped Marks take the two bodies to Clearview, Okla., where they were put in a shallow grave.
Marks, a mixed martial arts fighter, was Scott’s ex-boyfriend. He claims Maxwell’s son — born June 2 — is his. However, the sample for the DNA test won’t be taken until Aug. 1, Temple attorney Michael White, who represents Marks, said. The results will come back in six to eight weeks.
The pretrial for Marks is Aug. 29 after it was reset from a previous date of June 27.
Maxwell, from Muskegon, Mich., remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that totaled $750,000.
Marks remained in the jail Friday, held on bonds that total $2,016,500. He is also charged with capital murder of multiple persons, tampering with physical evidence, burglary of a habitation-intend other felony and several misdemeanor offenses — all pertaining to Scott and also Swearingin.
Maxwell’s son remains in the custody of Child Protective Services and Maxwell’s parental rights haven’t been terminated.