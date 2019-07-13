Nancy Duran wishes some decades-old myths regarding career education would fade away.

Duran, who is responsible for college, career and military readiness for the Killeen Independent School District, said there is still a stigma attached to programs that have the words “vocational” or “occupational” attached to them. But what happens at the KISD Career Center isn’t the type of vocational program you might have seen in the 1960s and ’70s.

“One of the biggest myths that we still work to dispel is that ... some people believe that the Career Center is for students who are not going to college,” Duran said. “That’s not true. That’s an old vocational model that we don’t follow anymore.”