The Temple Salvation Army has taken on additional responsibility by managing the Killeen Salvation Army site, but the move allows for a regional focus on services and fundraising, officials said.
“The most important thing we do is to pastor here at the chapel,” she said. “That is first and foremost what we are called to do,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, who along with her husband, Lt. Aaron Millin, are corps officers for the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple and the Killeen Salvation Army.
The couple provided updates at the August meeting of the CARE Network, which was held at the Temple Salvation Army.
The McLane Center of Hope in Temple houses single women and families. Families come in all sizes and makeups, she said. It can be a mother with children, a father with children, or a father and mother with children.
The nearby men’s shelter is a 24-bed facility for single men.
Residents are served three meals a day with access to laundry, computers and the internet. Residents also agree to be case managed.
As long as the resident is doing their part they’ll be supported, Millin said.
“Our goal is to get residents rehoused with a sustainable income within 90 days,” Millin said.
The average stay is 83 days. There is no maximum; because some individuals have more challenges than others.
There’s a food pantry that serves about 300 people each month.
Sunday School at the Salvation Army Chapel is at 10 a.m. with the worship service at 11 a.m.
“Regardless of how you worship, I think you’ll feel comfortable,” Millin said. “You don’t have to dress up.”
The Salvation Army is known for its humanitarian work, which includes working with people who are in need of shelter.
The Center of Hope received a federal grant that has enabled the case managers to house about 100 people in the Killeen area and 150 in the Temple-Belton area. The organization also received funding that can be used to keep people in housing by helping out with utilities and rent.
Drayton McLane Jr. issued a challenge grant to benefit the local Salvation Army.
For every dollar donated to the McLane Center of Hope by a community member, McLane will match up to $200,000. “We are going into our third year here and though we are working diligently, we have a fundraising gap to close, sooner rather than later,” Millin said. “The funding of the Salvation Army is the responsibility of the community, so we have to raise funds here to cover operations.”
Hunger action
September is Hunger Action Month, Tasha Roberts, executive director at Helping Hands, said at the meeting.
“It was started by Feeding America to bring awareness to food insecurity in our communities,” Roberts said. “One out of five families in Bell County faces food insecurities.”
At some point during the year, those families don’t have enough food provide a healthy meal for their family members, she said.
In September, Helping Hands will be raising money for its holiday meals. Helping Hands provides the grocery items need to make holiday meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We provide groceries for 1,500 holiday meals and it’s about $20 a meal,” Roberts said.
The goal is get donations that will cover the cost of all those holiday meals.
Body of Christ Clinic is expanding its service area to all of East Bell County, Donna Dunn, clinic executive director, said.
The clinic will hold a golf fundraiser on Oct. 19 at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane.