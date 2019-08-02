With the start of school weeks away, there are a lot of activities going on to get students back to school with the supplies they need

The Salvation Army is holding three Stuff the Bus events Saturday at the Walmart in Belton, 2604 N. Main St.; and Walmarts in Killeen, 1400 Lowes Blvd, and 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.

The goal is to provide students with the necessary school supplies for school.