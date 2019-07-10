The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking help to identify and find a thief.
A woman is sought in connection with two July 4 cases — burglary of a vehicle and debit card abuse, Maj. T.J. Cruz said in a news release.
The vehicle was burglarized sometime between 11:45 a.m. and noon in the parking lot of Stillhouse Corps of Engineers office on FM 1670 in Belton.
A stolen debit card was used at the Belton H-E-B Plus between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. on July 4.
If anyone has information to help identify this person, please call the Criminal Investigations Division during business hours at 254-933-5435 or, after hours at 254-933-5412.