CAMERON — Parish members and guests enjoyed barbecue, polka music and games in the Sunday afternoon portion of the St. Monica Catholic Church homecoming festival.
The annual event began with a Spanish mass at 7 a.m., followed by a polka mass at 10 a.m. Volunteers started serving barbecue beef and sausage plates at 10:30 a.m. Game booths opened at noon and the horseshoe tournament began at 1 p.m.
Brenda Labay, who served as co-chairwoman with Monica Garrison and Melanie Richter, said about 700 people attended the festival and about 350 food plates were sold. The event raised about $34,000 last year, she said, and organizers were hoping to reach or exceed that this year.
Labay said she’s been in the church for 36 years. Her children, who used to attend, were visiting for the weekend.
The annual festival is a time for families to get together, Garrison said.
“My dad, the late John Matula, went to church here and attended the school when we had the school,” she said. “I’ve been here 40 years.”
Sonia Vega Perez, the church’s youth minister, was working at the country store booth. She said she’s been a part of the church all of her life. Her grandparents are buried in the cemetery, she said, and her parents, Richard Vega and Maryann Galvan, still attend.
“We’ve seen a lot of old and new faces,” she said. “Everybody makes it a point to come out and be a part of the homecoming festival.”
Patsy Vrazel, working in the fish pond booth, said she grew up in Temple but married J.R. Vrazel, who’s from Cameron. She’s been part of the church picnic for 33 years.
“People enjoy it,” she said. “We moved it from Labor Day Weekend to August. We get just as many people as when we had it in September.”
Near one of the fast-food booths, Agnes Kostroun managed the Green Plants sale. She said she’s been running it for about 20 years.
“I love plants,” she said. “I have lots of plants at home.”
Bougainvillea and hibiscus were very popular, she said, and so were hanging baskets. Last year the plant sale netted more than $2,000, which has been the highest, she said. Usually the plant sale nets more than $1,500, she said.
“We all come together and socialize with neighboring parishes,” Kostroun said. “People come from Brenham, Caldwell, Houston — some farther than that.”