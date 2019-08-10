Matthew Potter, the Troy High School class of 2019 salutatorian, was named a recipient of the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program.
Matthew achieved academic excellence and displayed knowledge and confidence in leadership positions while attending Troy High School, state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Gran-bury, announced.
The Texas Armed Services Scholarship was created to assist promising students from throughout the state who are committed to education and service. It encourages young leaders to participate in the Texas Guard, Army National Guard or Air National Guard, or to become commissioned officers in the United States armed services.
“Matthew stood out as the most qualified candidate,” Birdwell said in a news release. “It was with great pride that I was able to offer this nomination to Matthew, a young man who represents the next generation of men and woman stepping up to serve our country in the defense of the ideals that we cherish.”
In addition to being salutatorian for his class of 119 students, Matthew received a 1,500 on his SAT, competed in math UIL and placed third in district in that category.
He was the drum line section leader in the band, and a member of varsity baseball, track and cross country teams.
Matthew plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and participate in the Corps of Cadets ROTC program. He will pursue a degree in engineering and hopes to become an aerospace engineer, pilot and officer in the military.
Matthew is a Falls County resident who attended classes in Troy Independent School District. Falls County is within Birdwell’s Senate District 22.