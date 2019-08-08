Three citations were issued to Temple store clerks for reportedly selling tobacco and e-cigarette products to minors.
Temple Police Department reports showed a store clerk sold an e-cigarette product to a minor Friday. The clerk said she was busy and didn’t check the customer’s identification, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
Cigarettes reportedly were sold to minors at the Third Street Food Mart, 1313 N. Third St., and Dollar General, 1510 N. Third St.
Each store clerk was issued a citation, Weems said.
Selling or providing tobacco to minors is a Class C misdemeanor in Texas, and a fine can be set up to $500.
Man reportedly tries to eat drug evidence
A Pflugerville man reportedly tried to eat drug evidence Wednesday after a traffic stop.
Logan Michael Stratton, 23, reportedly struggled with Temple Police officers and seemed to be eating something. He spit it out and admitted it was THC wax, Weems said.
THC wax is a highly concentrated form of marijuana also called weed wax, dabbing, dabs, honey budder, honey oil or butane hash oil. It’s about the color of honey and is similar in consistency to Jello or butter. It can have up to eight times the concentration of THC, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
At about 12:08 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of South Seventh Street and West Avenue G because the license plate light wasn’t working. One officer identified the driver and the second talked with the passenger. While talking, the second officer saw a folding knife between the passenger’s legs. The passenger put his hands on the roof and the officer got the knife.
Several pills were seen on the floorboard, so the passenger got out as he was told — but then he fought the officers and wouldn’t do as he was ordered. Once they got control of him, he was identified as Stratton, arrested and taken to the jail, where he was charged with tampering/fabrication physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and interfering with public duties.
Bonds for Stratton were set at $34,000.