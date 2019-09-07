Precious Memories, in an effort to help spread a sense of goodwill in the community, will give away one half dozen roses to every customer Wednesday.
The promotion by the flower shop at 1404 S. 31st St. is part of its 14th annual Good Neighbor Day, which aims to provide an opportunity for Central Texas residents to develop new relationships with new people.
The shop will be giving away one half dozen roses per customer during the event, which also is Patriot Day, to remember Sept. 11, 2001. Shop owner Seleese Thompson wants those who receive the flowers to keep one for themselves, and give out the other five flowers to other people.
The store plans on starting the giveaway of flowers at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The promotion continues until they are out of flowers.
Thompson said in a news release the flowers should be used to meet someone new or show someone else you know how much you care.
“We hope that the people of Temple and the Central Texas area will be able to get acquainted with new people or will renew an old friendship during Good Neighbor Day,” Thompson said. “We hope to help promote a friendlier, more caring and compassionate world, starting right here at Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop.”
In addition, Thompson’s shop also plans on accepting both food and monetary donations for the Ronald McDonald family pantry in Temple.
Local businesses also will be present at the flower shop to encourage donations, with local McDonald’s restaurants providing breakfast and coffee. Other community partners will include Nothing Bundt Cake, Raising Cane’s and Scott & White, which will accept blood donations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.