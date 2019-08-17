The Meredith Dunbar Learning Academy gymnasium buzzed with activity Saturday morning in the Back 2 School and Back 2 Basics Community Fair.

More than 200 people had registered by 10 a.m., said Jo-Ell Guzman, resource coordinator for Transform Temple, which joined Wilson Park Recreation Center and other community partners in hosting the fair. Last year 615 people came to the inaugural event at the recreation center, she said.