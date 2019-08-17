It’s time for school bells to ring again.
On Monday morning, Belton ISD expects to greet 12,260 students on its campuses.
A bounty of friendly faces will meet children as they arrive for classes. Belton schools Superintendent Susan Kincannon, School Board President Sue Jordan and all district administrators plan to visit campuses on the first day of school, spokesman Joshua Wucher said.
Buckholts, Rosebud-Lott and Gatesville school districts also start classes on Monday. Moody ISD starts school on Tuesday.
Students in Temple, Salado, Academy, Rogers and Holland districts begin classes Wednesday morning. Troy and Killeen ISDs begin classes Aug. 26.
In Belton ISD, Monday also marks the debut of Charter Oak Elementary School, which cost more than $19 million to construct.
The school at 8402 Poison Oak Road in Temple — the district’s 11th elementary campus — opens as road improvements are continuing in the area. The school was part of a $149.7 million bond package that voters approved in 2017.
BISD trustees voted to put the school on Poison Oak because that location had some utilities available and was located near areas where the population is growing.
“We’re going to have over 14,000 students in our school district,” then-Board President Randy Pittenger said before the election. “We know they’re coming and we need to be prepared for them, and we need to provide quality education as we have done, so the area will continue to see the economic growth that we’ve experienced in the last few years.”
Charter Oak Principal Jennifer Conner recently sent a letter to parents to notify them of arrival and dismissal procedures at the new campus since road construction will continue throughout the school year.
“We want the start of this school year to be as smooth and pleasant for you and your children as possible,” Conner said in her letter. “Please take a few moments to read these procedures to learn about arrival and dismissal details and the dismissal tags.”
The letter provided routes and directions for students as well as parents.
For example, Charter Oak students riding in cars must enter/exit the campus from the west entrance near the Charter Oak marquis on Poison Oak.
For parent walk ups, they must enter/exit the campus from the east entrance, closer to the curve on Poison Oak Road.
The bus/day care entrance is off of Carriage House and Surrey and won’t be used for through traffic, Conner said.
Charter Oak and other Belton ISD campuses have priorities for the 2019-2020 school year, Wucher said. They include, creating supportive campus cultures which prioritize safety, security, inclusive environments and include student voice and participation; focusing on each student’s unique academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs; increasing student achievement through the use of the district’s curriculum and data to inform instruction; and advancing high performing academic students.
Belton ISD will begin using the Fountas & Pinnell Classroom reading system for elementary English and reading classes this year, Wucher said.
FPC is a cohesive, multi-text approach to literacy instruction for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The materials, selected by a committee of teachers and administrators, arrived on campuses in late June. The system’s resources include Interactive Read Aloud, Reading Mini Lessons, Shared Reading and Phonic/Spelling/Word Study.
The district’s theme this year is “Design. Create. Build.”
At the district’s convocation Monday, Kincannon — the lone finalist for superintendent of the Waco school district — discussed the theme. She said the theme is meant to continue to build upon the district’s successes by strengthening the work in progess and continuing to make strides for students.
“Recently, I came across a profound thought: Once you design something, it changes the future that is possible,” said Kincannon, who has led the district in a period of growth and constructed two middle schools, three elementary schools and a second comprehensive high school scheduled to open in 2020. “In education, we have the opportunity to make a difference for our students and we most definitely have the power to change the future that is possible for children.”