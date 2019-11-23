Temple’s growth has been explosive in recent years, with more than $57.8 million in current projects funded by the Temple Reinvestment Zone No. 1.
This was the message Tyler Johnson, chairman of the reinvestment zone, gave at the quarterly Coffee Talk meeting of downtown Temple business owners and local residents. Johnson talked Monday about projects being worked on and how the group makes decisions on what projects to fund.
“The reinvestment zone today, we have $57.8 million (in projects) that are on the ground,” Johnson said. “These are not projects that are planned, they are not dated out 10 years that we are going to do, these are projects that are paid for.”
The reinvestment zone, which is funded through ad valorem taxes within the zone, recommends projects to the City Council for improvements and various projects.
Johnson said the annual budget for the zone is $22 million, of which $8 million is used to make payments on bonds with the remaining amount being used to fund projects. Projects that use this money range from large-scale endeavors, such as Santa Fe Plaza, to smaller road improvements and extensions.
In his talk, Johnson discussed projects that are spread out on their current phases of completion for which money already has been set aside.
Mobility for residents is a main focus for the zone, with many of the current projects underway. These projects include the western loop, a roundabout near Temple High School and the improvement of Avenue C in the eastern side of the city.
Along with fixing and building new roads, Johnson said, increasing the walkability of downtown is something the reinvestment zone is looking at. Officials intend to do this by finely tuning roads and bridges to allow for larger sidewalks.
“The way that the city’s downtown is built is great for cars, but what we are trying to do is make it more walkable as we add these nodes and connectivity,” Johnson said.
Aside from infrastructure, the zone also is looking at ways to improve the city’s appearance. One large project the zone will be constructing includes two large, well-groomed berms on either side of Interstate 35 between Adams and Central avenues.
Johnson said adding public art pieces around the city is another element the zone is looking at to help increase the appeal of the city.
“One of the things that we are going to start doing is some public art,” Johnson said. “That is not something, to my knowledge, that the city has any of right now. It’s expensive, so we will have to mix it in where we can.”
Dan Kelleher, manager of the Main Street Program who put on the event, said many people in the city often don’t realize how much of an impact the zone has on projects.
“There is certainly not a public project, and almost not a private project, that has happened downtown that the reinvestment zoning board has not had their fingerprints on,” he said. “Even the private redevelopment projects, the restoration of buildings, have received (Communities in Schools) grant funding. That funding comes from the reinvestment zone board and their funding.”