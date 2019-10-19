It has been 24 years since Rose Anne Brasher served as director of the Temple College Library, but there are many in the community who remember her fondly.
Brasher, 86, died Oct. 8 at a local hospital.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hubert M. Dawson Library at Temple College, 2798 S. First St.
Anne Penney Newton, chairman of the biology department, met Brasher when she arrived for her interview for the library director position with Hubert Dawson, president of the college. The college at that time was located in the basement of the high school.
“She looked so young, she could have been signing up for a class,” Newton said.
Brasher devoted her life to libraries in Temple, she said.
“We became close personal friends; we traveled together,” Newton said.
Brasher wanted the books in her library to be treated with deference and returned back to the stacks where they belonged.
“She had a habit of strolling through the library answering any questions students had and secretly watching how the students were treating the books,” Newton said. “If she saw you turn down a page corner as a place saver she would give a lecture about respect for the books.”
Newton and Brasher went on a cruise together that took them through the Panama Canal in 1996.
“We had a wonderful time,” Newton said.
At the end of the trip Newton became ill and was feeling pretty bad as the two waited at the airport for their connection.
Newton noticed a restaurant or bar was opening up and she asked Brasher if she could get her a cup of ice. Brasher got the $4 cup of ice and it helped.
Once they were settled on the flight and Newton was feeling better, Brasher told her traveling companion she was the only person she would have gone into a bar at 10 a.m. to get some ice.
“She had a sense of humor, but it was rather droll,” Newton said. “She’d surprise me with some of the things she would say.”
Brasher was an active member of the Friends of the Temple Public Library, serving as secretary, treasurer and other positions on the board and committees for a number of years.
“She won the Best Friend Award in 1998 and was named by the Friends an honorary lifetime member,” said Susan Howe, who knew Brasher from TC and the public library.
Brashear donated the charming bronze sculpture of a young girl and boy, lounging on a downed tree trunk and reading books, that sits at the main entrance of the Temple Public Library.
“I had the pleasure of helping Rose Anne select the sculpture,” Newton said. “We looked through many brochures and it took a while for her to make a decision, but I think she made a wonderful one. I think of her every time I walk by it.”
Brasher was very generous to the Temple College Foundation providing student scholarships
She also made generous donations to the Temple Public Library when it was moving from the old post office building to the building it occupies now, formerly Bank of America.
Brasher often helped out students who found themselves strapped for cash and needing to purchase gasoline for their vehicles, or other essentials. She did these good deeds quietly, not expecting any recognition.
“She did it because it was the right thing to do,” Newton said.
Brasher set up the Rose Brasher Lindley Scholarship through the TC Foundation in honor of her aunt. The recipient receives a full scholarship to TC.
She funded the digitization of the Temple College yearbooks, part of the Temple College achieve collection, which will be named in Brasher’s honor.
Brasher developed macular degeneration as she got older and by the time she died she had little vision, said Jennifer Graham, director of the Temple College Foundation. She used a program that expanded the text so she could continue to read.
“We regularly sent over student workers who helped Rose Anne get her papers in order,” Graham said. “Every student that went to her house fell in love with her and would return to help her on their own time They would pick her up for events if needed.
“She had an ability to create a life for herself even when she was dealing with hardships that might have stopped others in their tracks,” Graham said.
Brasher was born in Jerico Springs, Mo., and was library director for Temple College for 39 years, retiring in 1995.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple College Foundation, 2600 S. First St., Temple, TX 76504.