Two women died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 east of Bruceville-Eddy, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Monday.
Abbie Hutton, 27, of Palestine, who drove a Ford SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Penny Ojeda, 59, of Wichita Falls died at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital-Temple. She drove a Chevrolet.
Two passengers in the Ford with Hutton were taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Howard said.
At about 6 p.m., troopers went to a fatal crash near County Road 499A. The investigation seemed to show the Chevrolet driven by Ojeda was headed westbound and tried to pass another vehicle. In the process, Ojeda’s vehicle crashed into a Ford SUV driven by Hutton. After the crash, the Ford rolled over.
It was unknown Monday if the bodies were sent for autopsies, Howard said.
Law enforcement officers urge caution when passing another vehicle on a two-lane road. The driver needs to give enough time to get back into the correct lane before oncoming traffic arrives, Howard said. If there are any doubts about time or space, don’t pass.