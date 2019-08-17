BELTON — Bell County residents on Monday can voice their opinion on the county government’s proposed $107 million budget and 45-cent tax rate for 2020.
The Commissioners Court will hold two public hearings at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. The first hearing will be on the 2020 budget and the other one will be the final hearing on the proposed tax rate.
Bell County is proposing to spend $107,020,040 for its general fund in the 2020 fiscal year — a $3.6 million increase from the adopted 2019 budget of more than $99.9 million. The county expects to bring in $107,020,040 in revenues — an $11.6 million bump from the 2019 budget.
The proposed $107 million budget focuses on managing Bell County’s growth. The county grew by 21.5 percent from 2011 to 2019 — outpacing the growth rates of Texas at 16.6 percent and of the United States at 5.7 percent.
“Bell County continues to grow and has done so for the past three decades,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
In the near term, the Commissioners Court — which sets a tax rate and approves the budget for the county — is preparing for an additional Child Protective Services judge.
“Bell County was given another CPS judge,” Commissioner Bill Schumann said, referring to the Texas Legislature calling for a second Child Protective Services judge in Bell County in the 2019-21 state budget. “In an effort to try to keep both CPS courts in the same location where they have access to the county attorney’s staff and a large waiting room, we opted to move the (Attorney General’s Child Support Office) to a different location.”
A more long-term project is planning for the expansion of the Loop 121 jail.
“It is time for us to begin looking at managing growth in our jail,” Blackburn said, adding that the facility was at 88 percent of capacity Monday morning.
The commissioners proposed setting aside nearly $2.4 million to begin studying the planned expansion as well as updating Bell County’s 20-year-old pay plan and begin implementing parts of both.
As for the tax rate, the commissioners proposed a slight decrease. They set the proposed 2020 tax at 45 cents per $100 valuation — a decrease of .11 cents from the current rate of 45.11 cents.
Although this is the first time in about a decade the Commissioners Court proposed a tax rate decrease, that may not mean a lower property tax bill. Bell County has a certified value of more than $20 billion — an 11.17 percent increase from last year.
For example, the average home in Belton is valued at $177,118. That homeowner will pay $797.03 in county taxes in 2020. That is a $55.74 increase from last year’s bill of $741.29. Last year, the average home value was $164,329.
For residents not to see an increase in property taxes owed to the county government, the Commissioners Court would have to approve a 41.22-cent tax rate — which is known as the effective rate.
Bell County cannot exceed a rollback rate of 45.4 cents — otherwise it could trigger an election, if 10 percent of voters petition for it.
The Commissioners Court will consider adopting the 2020 budget and tax rate at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 at the courthouse.