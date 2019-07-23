The Bell County Public Health District Women, Infants and Children program is providing mobile WIC services this month at various locations throughout Bell County.
Bell County Public Health District WIC Program acquired mobile units recently to begin offering services outside traditional clinics within the community. The mobile units are designed to provide the ability to perform all aspects of a normal visit in the clinics. As the need and desire for WIC services grows, so does the need to provide easier access to these services.
The mobile unit will be set up 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Walmart in Killeen, 3404 Stan Schleuter Loop, and 9 a.m. to noon Wed., Aug. 31, at Walmart in Temple, 3401 S. 31st St.
“We are focusing on setting up our mobile units where we can easily reach our families and where we can provide quick service and information to those who may not already know about WIC in our community,” Nikki Morrow, WIC program director, said.
The local WIC program is looking for additional locations to set up the mobile unit that will help its clients, said Amber Oltmann, nutrition education coordinator and registered dietician.
The WIC program provides support and inspiration to eat right, have a healthy pregnancy, breastfeed successfully and raise amazing kids, the release said. WIC helps families to buy healthy foods that are already on their grocery lists. WIC clients receive healthy foods, recipes and cooking demonstrations and tips, one-on-one collaboration with nutritionists and receive breastfeeding support from peer counselors and lactation consultants.
Many families do not realize they qualify to receive WIC support. WIC is about families and brighter and healthier future for the community.
The local WIC is working with area grocers to set up near their stores throughout the county a few times a month.
The WIC program plans to launch a shopping app this summer to assist families with easier grocery shopping.
TO LEARN MORE
For information about Texas WIC, visit www.texaswic.org
For information about Bell County health district programs visit https://www.facebook.com/BellPublicHealth/