WESTPHALIA — T-shirts to raise money for the destroyed Church of the Visitation will go on sale Saturday in Westphalia.
"Westphalia Strong" T-shirts will be sold at Westphalia Market Day as a fundraiser for the church destroyed by fire Monday.
The event will be at the church’s Parish Hall, County Road 3000.
The shirts cost $15 for youth sizes and $20 for adult sizes. Shirts in 2X and 3X sizes cost $2 more.
All proceeds will benefit the Church of the Visitation, which will hold Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. at the Parish Hall.
The Church of the Visitation was destroyed by a fast-moving fire on Monday. The Diocese of Austin said the church was fully insured and a fire investigation will take up to 90 days to complete.
An online option for the shirts will be set up this weekend, according to a Westphalia Market Day post on Facebook.