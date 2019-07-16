BELTON — Joshua Cox said he feared for his life when a gunman burst into his Temple home more than two years ago.
Cox, who was home alone in the 700 block of South 15th Street, testified Tuesday that he was in the process of moving in and fixing up the residence for his family when he heard gunshots and saw Temple Police officers in his neighborhood.
Gunshots came through a wall and Cox heard loud bangs at the front door when Jerry Berry Jr. reportedly kicked his way into the house. Cox said he saw Berry “calm and collected, but had a pistol in hand.”
“I thought I was going to die,” Cox said. He tried closing himself in a room, but Berry stopped him.
Cox pleaded, “Please don’t kill me. I’ve got kids.”
“Nah, you’re good,” Berry responded.
Berry, 38, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of burglary of a habitation, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and five misdemeanor charges.
Four men and eight women make up the jury panel and will determine what fate awaits Berry in the 264th District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns questioned Cox Tuesday.
Cox testified Berry asked for help to get a window open so he could escape, but they were painted shut. When that failed, Berry was “eerily calm,” Cox said. Berry asked for a boost to help him get into the attic and then told Cox to lock himself in a room and stay there. He reportedly offered Cox $150,000 if he would hide him, Cox said.
Cox testified he just wanted to “make it through the night,” and hid in his bedroom. He waited a while because he worried about trying to leave the house because the police might mistake him for the suspect and shoot him — or Berry could shoot him.
At one point, Cox decided he’d better leave. He went to a window, raised it and jumped out, Cox said.
Berry was found in the attic under insulation. He reportedly moved his hands in a “threatening manner,” and two officers fired one shot each and wounded Berry. Berry didn’t fire his gun at the officers. A black and silver Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun with a laser sight was found near where Berry hid, an arrest affidavit said.
The first thing he did when everything was over was text his wife that he loved her, Cox said.
Jurors heard testimony from three Temple Police officers: Detective Kevin Garelick, Officer Ian Halliburton and Keith Esquivel.
Prior to entering the home, Berry reportedly fired a gun three times at officers before he was wounded, according to arrest affidavits.
Each officer answered questions about what they personally saw and recorded that night, as well as the alleged gunfights between officers and Berry.
Halliburton admitted his sole focus was on the man with the gun who fired at him — so much so that he forgot to turn on his body camera. In 2017, the body cameras didn’t turn on by themselves, Halliburton said. He accidentally forgot to turn it on, resulting in the loss of about the first five minutes of the encounter with Berry that wasn’t recorded.
In testimony, Halliburton said he feared that Berry would shoot and kill him.
Esquivel fired shots at Berry but had to quit when his weapon jammed, he said.
More testimony from Cox was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, as Michael White prepared to cross-examine him. White believes testimony will conclude Thursday and closing statements will be heard before the case goes to the jury for deliberation.