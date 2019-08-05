ROCKDALE — “It was a busy and sometimes dangerous night and early morning for our dedicated volunteers,” Rockdale Fire Chief Ward Roddam said Sunday on Facebook. “Having no hospital or emergency room in Milam County has to be resolved!”
Roddam posted a photo of several Rockdale VFD calls that began at 6 p.m. Thursday and went through 12:42 a.m. Sunday. A total of seven calls were listed, but none of the audio links could be accessed for privacy reasons.
Brian Wallis, a volunteer firefighter with the fire department for 29 years, said Rockdale needs a 24-hour emergency care facility so transport times for patients could be shortened. Shortening transport times would “free up ambulances in a timely manner and allow for better patient care,” he said.
Wallis has held numerous officer positions throughout his years of service, he told the Telegram.
Three ambulances cover all of Milam County, which is 1,022 square miles, Wallis said. Every patient that needs care has to be transported out of Milam County to a hospital — which leads to long turn-around times for the ambulances before they’re available for service again.
“When we are at level 0, which means all the ambulances are on calls or out of the county, we then have to request ambulances from other counties, which leaves our citizens without immediate urgent care,” Wallis explained.
Ambulance transports are made to Temple, Taylor and Bryan/College Station, depending upon where in the county the call is made from, he said.
Wallis declined to talk about what kinds of calls Rockdale’s department responded to over the weekend, and Roddam said he couldn’t say if any patients died that might have been saved with a closer emergency facility because of patient/family privacy.
Hospital, clinic closures
Wallis was aware talks are ongoing between Milam County and city officials from Cameron and Rockdale — but all the solutions have a big price tag, Wallis said.
“I’m just not sure they understand the impact it has on the VFDs in the county,” he said.
Rockdale and Cameron both lost their hospitals, and both had emergency rooms for their populations of about 5,500 each.
Shuttered Dec. 5, 2018, were Rockdale Hospital, Rockdale Family Care Center and Rockdale Downtown Medical Clinic. Closed in Cameron were Cameron Hospital and Cameron Clinic, creating big gaps in health care for Milam County residents.
Rockdale-based Little River Healthcare closed five of its facilities in Rockdale and Cameron in December 2018. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2018, but that was converted to Chapter 7 bankruptcy so the assets could be liquidated.
Traveling from Rockdale to Temple is about a 55-minute trip, according to Google maps. Going from Rockdale to Taylor is about 25 miles, and it’s about 45 minutes to the Bryan/College Station area.
Solutions being explored
Rockdale City Manager Chris Whittaker said he understands the dilemma faced by residents and emergency care providers.
“We definitely need something. We’re trying to work it out,” Whittaker said Monday.
Before the hospitals closed, patients could be dropped at the hospital and stabilized. Now they have to evacuate them to another location, which sometimes causes longer response times from AMR ambulance service, he explained.
After a brief pause, Whittaker said he didn’t know if any lives have been lost because of the current situation.
The hospital board is talking with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan about putting a clinic in Rockdale, Whittaker said.
“That’s the first step to having medical care back in Rockdale, but I don’t know if it would be a 24-hour clinic that would definitely benefit Rockdale,” Whittaker said.
Funding that medical care and sustaining operations are the issues, as well as where the funds will be found, he said.
Cameron City Manager Rhett Parker said Monday minor urgent care is what is lacking in the Cameron area — like when someone just needs a couple of stitches and doesn’t need an ambulance to take them to Temple.
“The city still has emergency services available. The ambulances, fire trucks and police are still running. There is a now a helicopter lift agreement that the county has for all Milam residents to be air-lifted,” Parker said.
“In extreme health care cases, most citizens were being transported to Temple hospitals,” he added.
Parker declared the lack of an urgent care clinic in Cameron has “become a burden on our residents.”
Thorndale’s EMS service ended last week. Now Milam County has to maintain Thorndale, too, Milam County Judge Steve Young said.
The county’s taking flight
Young hired PHI Air Medical to cover all Milam residents for an air evacuation if it’s needed, paying the part not covered by insurance.
Young said the county gives a subsidy of $38,000 per year for PHI to come to Milam County.
According to PHI’s website, it has an independent helicopter base in Bryan/College Station and one in Temple, as well as various levels of facilities throughout Texas and several other states.
“We really need urgent care in the county,” Young said. “We are working on that.”
Young has talked to St. Joseph Hospital and Baylor Scott & White to figure out some way to get some urgent care, he said. The best option may be St. Joseph’s, which may put a clinic in and see how it goes. Then, if the population and need increase, maybe the county would “have a shot at more,” Young said.
He has big dreams and plans for Milam County, Young said. Things are looking up, as a huge solar plant will be put on about 5,000 acres in Burlington. A new Bitcoin operation is coming to the former Alcoa site, he said.
“We’re growing. We have a lot of things coming, and with that come people,” he said. “At the end of the day we need more. The way out is economic development, by the grace of God.”
Another plan coming to fruition is to take the Milam County offices out of downtown Cameron and put them in the old hospital so new businesses can come and revitalize the downtown area, Young said. More places bring more people, who need places to live. Opening up the downtown buildings may be an answer to that need.