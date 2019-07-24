BELTON — A Belton man classified as a repeat offender was indicted Wednesday on a charge of invasive visual recording after he allegedly took bathroom videos of his female tenants.
Hank Henry Bettis III, 60, previously a pastor for Crossroads Bible Church in Belton, was accused of taking videos of two different women in their bathrooms.
A woman said she lived in a house Bettis owned and found what looked like a recording device in the bathroom. That woman provided a video that showed Bettis setting up a camera in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit said.
Another woman also lived in the house and said she found a device in the shower.
The investigating Belton Police officer found an SD card next to Bettis’ cellphone in an office. The SD card had recordings of the two women at separate times in a bathroom.
Bettis’ previous convictions were for two counts of felony theft in November 1996.
A warrant for Bettis’ arrest was issued Feb. 8 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield. Bettis was released Feb. 9 from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $25,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Jesse Thomas Long
Jesse Thomas Long, 22, of Troy, was indicted for aggravated sexual assault on a charge from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The indictment said Long sexually assaulted a girl younger than 14 years old and then made her believe by acts or words that she would die or be seriously injured if she told anyone.
The alleged sexual assaults started in August 2011 and continued off and on until February 2013, according to the indictment.
Long was released from the Bell County Jail after posting $50,000 bond on May 30, Cox said.
Others indictments
• Perry George Butzlaff, 40, of Holland, theft of metal, aluminum, bronze, copper or brass under $20,000.
• Jerrimy Deon Johns, 31, of Austin, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
• Xavier Jeremiah Keaton, 20, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance fewer than 20 abuse units.
• Johnathon Gray Spiller, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (repeat offender).
• Christopher S. Rodgers, 37, of Belton, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (repeat offender).
• Justin Wayne Allen, 29, of Temple, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Tina Rodriguez, 30, of Temple, driving while intoxicated with a child under age of 15.
• Dayton Parker, 20, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Bryce Edward Tranthem, 18, of Austin, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
• Jerry Doyle Morris, 19, of Troy, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
• Christopher Dean Webster, 40, of Belton, was indicted for sexual assault.
The grand jury issued 33 true bills.