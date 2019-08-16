St. Vincent De Paul in Temple had plenty of people who worked at its thrift store who needed bikes and Earl Martin had a bike he no longer wanted.
A match made in heaven?
Martin believes so.
Martin of Killeen said he was cleaning out items from his home when he came across a bike he purchased a few years ago at Walmart, believing it would be a good way to get some exercise.
Months go by and the bike sat in the garage collecting dust. Martin’s knees start acting up and those imagined leisurely bike rides were no longer on the radar.
“I’ll occasionally pick up a newspaper at the store, but not on a regular basis,” he said.
One day, a couple of weeks ago, Martin picked up the Killeen paper and while flipping through the pages he saw a story originally run in the Telegram about the Peddling for Hope project of St. Vincent De Paul’s in Temple.
“The story was buried in the sports section, which I rarely read,” Martin said.
Martin returned home and made a call to Caitlin West, St. Vincent De Paul assistant director, about donating the bike.
“Everything about this donation fell into place, with the help, I believe, of a higher power,” he said.
Martin delivered the bike to the store last week and it was immediately given to Michael Head, who volunteers at the store five days a week.
Head is looking for work, but so far hasn’t had much luck.
He’s married and has three children, ages 4, 6 and 9.
Getting the bike was very helpful, after having to rely on public transportation, Head said.
“If I need to pick up something at the store for the family it can be done faster,” he said.
The Peddling for Hope Project is one that would put bikes in the hands of people who could really use them.
St. Vincent De Paul is asking for donations of bikes that can be refurbished.
A bike can make it possible for the individual with no transportation to get to and from work.
“Transportation is essential to not only obtain but also maintain employment,” said West, during a planning meeting for the project. “This project will help put them back on the road to opportunity.”
In addition to seeking donated bikes, a fund is being set up to pay for needed repairs.
Those who would like to donate a bike or bikes that are taking up space in the garage or storage shed, may call West at 254-773-7591.
Donations for the project may be sent to Pedaling for Hope Project, St. Vincent de Paul, 106 W. Ave. D, Temple, TX 76504.
An event to kick off the project is being planned and is expected to take place in September.