Two suspects in a Sunday morning shooting reportedly were identified by Temple Police Department.
The shooting happened after two men — one black and one Hispanic — disagreed with a man and shot him, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release.
The officers reported the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and upper arm areas, and he was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting occurred sometime before 12:15 a.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Avenue.
The identities of the victim and suspects were not released.
The aggravated assault investigation is active. More information will be released when it is available, Christoff said.