Growth can be a double-edged sword.
Look no further than certified property values in Bell County. They grew by about 11 percent to more than $20 billion this year, according to new data from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
That $20 billion figure means two things.
One, this Central Texas county continues to experience solid growth. Bell County has grown by 108,358 people since 2000 to a current population of 347,851, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
“It’s a combination of new growth, obviously, and increases in appraised value,” Bell County Auditor Tina Entrop said. “That’s really where it came from: Either a property has been reappraised and its value increased, or it’s a new property altogether so it’s new to the tax rolls.”
Two, while growth brings more people, houses and businesses, it often means higher property taxes.
That can be attributed to increases in property appraisals and local governments opting to not adopt the effective tax rate — the rate that would bring the same amount of revenue as the prior year.
Property appraisals are the basis of local governments’ certified values. Once an entity sets and approves a tax rate, that number is levied against the certified value for property tax revenue. That revenue is the foundation of local governments’ budgets.
For example, the Belton Independent School District plans to lower its tax rate by about 14 cents to $1.46 from $1.60.
“That’s a really, really significant decrease in the tax rate,” Jennifer Land, Belton ISD’s chief financial officer, said.
A lower rate, though, does not necessarily translate to a smaller property tax bill. Belton ISD anticipates bringing in $37,668,462 in property tax revenue in the 2019-20 school year. That is $1.7 million in additional property tax revenue from the 2018-19 budget of $35,959,973.
“We do know that property values increased for some of our taxpayers,” Land said. “Some of our taxpayers may not see the full impact of lowering our tax rate.”
As school districts lower their tax rates because of House Bill 3, an $11.6 billion school finance reform law, other entities are proposing to increase their tax rate.
The city of Temple is proposing increasing its tax rate by 2.76 cent to 68.88 cents, according to a city presentation. Temple is proposing to bring $16,110,529 in property tax revenue for its 2020 fiscal year budget — an increase of $2.2 million from the current budget.
The proposed hike comes a year after the Temple City Council lowered the tax rate to 66.12 cents from 67.72 cents — the first time the city had lowered its rate in a decade.
Local governments will finalize their 2020 budgets and tax rates by Oct. 1 — the start of the next fiscal year.