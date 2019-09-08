At least two homes in southeast Killeen were destroyed after a fire tore through lots on West Stan Schlueter Loop off of Saddle Ridge Drive late Sunday morning.
Two houses on opposite sides of West Stan Schlueter Loop off of Saddle Ridge Drive were engulfed in flames after a fire that started in one of the backyards spread to the homes and other yards.
"The fire started in the backyard of the house on the far side (the south end of West Stan Schlueter Loop) around 11:50 a.m.," fire investigator Capt. Ethan Gingerich said. "At least two residences were involved, and it spread to three other yards."
By 12:30 p.m. firefighters were still working to put out the house fires, and no information was available about possible injuries. Gingerich said he expected first responders to be on the seen for several hours getting the fire under control.