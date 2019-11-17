Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $849.6 million in sales tax allocations in November, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple is expected to receive $2.04 million in sales tax revenue, a 6.43 percent increase from November 2018’s allocation, according to the release.
Belton will receive $523,468, a 5.93 percent increase from last November’s allocations.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 4 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year.
These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.83 million in sales tax allocations in November, an increase of 9.61 percent from this time last year.
Killeen is set to receive $2.21 million in sales tax revenue, a slight 0.10 percent decrease from November 2018’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $676,834, a 4.69 percent increase from November 2018.
Nolanville continued its hot streak for the year, registering another significant sales tax percentage increase. It is receiving $93,387 in November, an amazing 64.06 percent increase over the same month last year. For 2019 to date, Nolanville has received $842,814, a substantial increase of 41.68 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
It was among several cities in Central Texas to post double-digit percentage point increases compared to this time frame the previous year.
Troy will receive $58,554, a stunning 62.86 percent increase from November 2018. For the year, Troy has received $465,949, a hefty increase of 29.29 percent over this time a year ago.
Holland saw a robust 22.06 percent increase in November allocations from last year; it is set to receive $9,252. For 2019 to date, it has received $85,771, a heady 26.02 percent increase from the same period last year.
Little River-Academy will get $9,982, a healthy 17.83 percent increase compared to a year ago.
Salado is set to receive $42,641, a 5.51 percent decrease from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $24,499, a 2.26 percent decrease compared to November last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $214,789 for a surprising -29.85 percent decrease from last year’s allocations during this month.
Copperas Cove saw a 2.57 percent increase in November allocations from last year; it is set to receive $467,546.
Gatesville experienced a -0.72 percent dip in sales tax allocations, receiving $179,569.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $90,042, a disappointing 15.6 percent decrease from last year’s allocation. For 2019 so far, the county has received $1.15 million, an impressive increase of 30.23 percent over this time a year ago.
Cameron is expected to receive $82,856, a robust 13.20 percent increase from last year. For the year, it has received $885,161, an increase of 12.99 percent over the same period in 2018
Rockdale will receive $74,451, a 3.98 percent increase compared to last year.
Milano will get $9,188, a hefty 33.14 percent increase over November 2018. So far this year it has received $87,494, an impressive 12.32 percent increase from last year.
Buckholts saw a staggering 51.97 percent increase from last year, taking in $3,029 in November. To date, it has received $22,903, a laudable increase of 30.28 percent over the same period in 2018.