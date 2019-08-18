Often underappreciated, enslaved people’s sinew and blood built Bell County, inch by inch.
Next Sunday will be a somber observance, intended to inspire hope and reconciliation. The National Park Service has requested churches and people to ring bells to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to what would become the United States. The commemoration is intended to help the continued work of racial healing and unity.
So far, at least two historic Temple churches have announced they will join in the observances by ringing bells during their services — Christ Episcopal and Eighth Street Baptist.
“It’s a historic day and a bittersweet day,” said the Rev. Roscoe Harrison, Eighth Street’s pastor. “It’s the official beginning of slavery in the United States. It’s sad that it didn’t end until 1865.”
Kidnapped from their villages in what is present-day Angola, about 350 prisoners were forced onto a Portuguese slave ship bound for what Europeans called the New World. They were then stolen by English pirates in a confrontation off Mexico’s coast; eventually “some 20 and odd Negroes” landed at Point Comfort in 1619, an English settlement that would become Virginia. The others had died en route. The site is presently Fort Monroe National Monument in Hampton, Va.
Perhaps the 400th anniversary observance this year is not entirely correct — more than a century before, blacks accompanied Spanish and Portuguese explorers on expeditions to the New World.
The county was formed in 1850 from Milam County, but evidence is clear that enslaved people were already here. By 1860, the county had a population of 4,799 and 1,004 were slaves — meaning 25 percent of Bell’s residents were in bondage. The 1850 slave schedule was compiled before Bell was established; thus, it includes an area comprised of what is now Bell, Milam and Williamson counties.
Compared to other counties, Bell was “not a great slave-holding county nor did any one master hold a great number of slaves,” reported Bertha Atkinson, author of the “History of Bell County” (University of Texas, 1929). While Texas counted 30,000 enslaved people in 1845, the census lists 58,161 enslaved African-Americans by 1850.
The number had increased to 182,566 by 1860, attributed to the practice of “running to Texas” — “refugeeing” enslaved people during the war or removing them to places far away from the reaches of the Union Army. Bell, Milam and McLennan counties were considered on the far reaches of the Texas frontier, thus good hiding places for slaves.
Most stories of these enslaved people are lost forever, but what does remain is indelible. Amos Clark (1841-1939) was traded to landowner Edwin Roseborough (1847-1926) of Belton “when I was still half growed,” Clark told interviewers in the depression-era Works Progress Administration’s “Texas Slave Narratives.” Bell County was still mostly virgin vertisoil, deep waxy black land head-high in prairie grasses.
He and his fellow enslaved workers also built the Roseboroughs’ home and furniture, then began building their own quarters.
Just recently, academic centers and museums nationwide have begun the arduous task of data-basing what few records exist — newspapers, property transfers and church publications.
After emancipation, a new Christian ministry began to stitch together scattered lives. Traders frequently split slave families, with young children sold off while their parents watched. The bitter diaspora meant that families never saw each other again.
Established for African-American Methodists, Southwestern Christian Advocate and its “Lost Friends” weekly column, published in New Orleans from 1877 to 1929, filled a glaring void for freed slaves, who had few avenues to communicate with the broader world. The paper’s distribution reached nearly 500 preachers, 800 post offices and more than 4,000 white and black subscribers in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Lucy Clarke of Maysfield in Milam County pleaded to the magazine in 1880 for help finding her mother who was traded when Lucy was nine months old. Another Maysfield resident, Mary Jane Renfro in 1882 asked “Lost Friends” readers for information about her mother, brother and sister who had been traded and sold several times across several states. In 1884, Robert Reed of Davilla searched for his five siblings and parents, whom he had last seen 37 years earlier. Complicating searches was the owners’ practice of changing slaves’ names at will. The Rev. B.M. Taylor in 1880, a Methodist minister formerly enslaved in Bell County, requested information about his sister whose name had changed at least three times in her young life.
Another indication of Bell County’s slave population is evident in the Texas Runaway Slave Project launched by Stephen F. Austin State University. Researchers have indexed more than 10,000 issues of Texas newspapers published prior to 1865. The ante-bellum newspaper, the Belton Independent, frequently ran advertisements concerning runaways and rewards, indicating the frequency of slaves attempting to run to Mexico or other North American territories.
Because of slaves’ economic value to farm operations, owners posted generous rewards for capturing runaways. The average price, regardless of age, sex, or condition, rose from approximately $400 in 1850 to nearly $800 by 1860. During the late 1850s, prime male field hands ages 18 to 30 averaged $1,200 each, and skilled slaves such as blacksmiths often were valued at more than $2,000. In comparison, good Texas cotton land could be bought for as little as $6 an acre.
Elijah Sterling Clack Robertson (1820-1879) of Salado offered $50 for one escapee, believed to be headed to Mexico on foot in 1855. John Yancey (1815-1868) of Belton also posted rewards for anyone finding a man, woman and their baby in 1858.
After emancipation in 1865, some enslaved people, such as Clark, chose to stay with their former owners. Clark operated a sorghum mill on Roseborough land until his 90s. Others remained as field hands and laborers building communities created by the railroads.
Setting aside a day of observance to promote reconciliation and understanding is a modest start to honor all those lost through time.