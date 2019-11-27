FORT HOOD — In an annual tradition, seven Fort Hood dining facilities competed to see which was the best dining facility Wednesday as Army leaders — wearing their dress blues — served turkey and other holiday food to soldiers across post.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commanding general, led senior leaders and personnel with the 407th Army Field Support Brigade Installation Food Service Team to judge the dining facilities.
The judges weighed display and dining area appearance, food service operations and food service personnel to determine the winner.
For Ironhorse Dining Facility cook Spc. Alexander Harris, the Thanksgiving preparation was difficult. He said on a normal day, he and his fellow cooks are focused more on quantity, but for Thanksgiving it is about quantity and quality.
“We really have to refine our skills,” he said.
Preparation for Wednesday’s meal began about a month ago to order all the food, said Staff Sgt. Evelyn Wynn, Ironhorse Dining Facility manager.
The preparation raised the morale of the cooks, because it allowed them to show off their skills, Wynn said.
At either end of Ironhorse Dining Facility stood an ice sculpture of the 1st Cavalry Division patch. Two of Wynn’s soldiers sculpted the blocks of ice.
Picket fencing also lined the bottoms of the serving lines.
“People had to do woodwork, and they’ve never done woodwork,” Harris said.
As soldiers filed through to receive the food, senior enlisted leaders and officers served them. Seeing commanders, first sergeants and sergeants major serving food gave some soldiers, such as Cpl. Elijah Golden, a morale boost.
“Seeing them here and seeing them serve us, it kind of gives it a homey feel and brings us all together,” he said.
Golden strategically chose the Ironhorse Dining Facility to receive his meal.
“I came here specifically to get served by my commander,” he said.
For other soldiers, such as Pvt. Xzandria Powell, it was nice to receive a Thanksgiving meal when away from family.
Powell is new to Fort Hood and will not be going home to North Carolina for Thanksgiving.
“Even though I’m not with my family, it still feels good,” she said.