MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department is accepting applications for the annual Miss Flame competition.
All girls entering 10th or 11th grade who live in the city of Morgan’s Point Resort or the extended MPR Fire District areas are eligible to enter this contest.
The MPR Volunteer Firefighters Association and the MPR Auxiliary co-sponsor a $1,000 scholarship to the title winner.
The focus of this competition is poise, personality, education and fire safety. Applications, due Sept. 3, can be found at morganspointresorttx.com under forms on the homepage; at the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department; from Morgan’s Point Resort City Hall; or by contacting Bonnie Wilson at 571-451-6156.