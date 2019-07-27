Move over doughnuts and cupcakes, there’s a new treat option in Temple — bundt cake.
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in the eponymous pastry, opened June 29, according to a news release. The store at 2320 S. 31st St. is set to hold its grand opening Friday.
“We love the area. We already have one shop in Harker Heights, and we were looking to expand,” owner Mona Gabriel said. “Temple is actually our sixth location.”
Gabriel and her husband, Jack, own six Nothing Bundt Cake locations in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. They live in Tyler.
“I grew up on military bases, and being near Fort Hood with our Harker Heights and Temple bakeries provides us the opportunity to serve those who serve us, which is an honor,” Jack Gabriel said. “We are excited about joining the Temple community, and look forward to celebrating this growing city’s special moments, big or small.”
Mona Gabriel said she first learned of Nothing Bundt Cakes when her sister brought a cake during a party in McKinney. After trying the bundt cake, the Gabriels stopped by the bakery while visiting the North Texas city.
“From the minute we walked in the front door, we were like ‘we can do this,’” Mona Gabriel said. “This was made for us. It’s one product that you make in-house that you do well. It’s not doing a hundred different things all at the same time.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz in 1997. The company is based in Addison.
Mona Gabriel said all of their cakes are made at their stores.
“We only use the finest ingredients. In addition to that, they should have a great customer experience when they come in,” she said. “In front of the house, we have things that you can buy to complete your experience, like we have balloons, candles, cake plates, greeting cards and all that kind of stuff.”
The bakery offers nine regular flavors and one featured flavor. The regular flavors are chocolate chocolate chip; classic vanilla; red velvet; white chocolate raspberry; confetti; carrot; lemon; marble; and pecan praline. Lemon raspberry currently is the featured flavor.
Nothing Bundt Cakes serves several sizes of cakes, including 10 inches, 8 inches, bundtlets and bundtinis. The bundtlets are cupcake size while bundtinis are bite size.
“We have a cake for every need,” Mona Gabriel said, adding weddings have been a growing area for the bakery. “It’s just a really good, fresh, moist cake.”