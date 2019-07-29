BELTON — Moving the Bell County Expo Center’s limestone and iron fence is not a straightforward job.
That’s why the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday morning unanimously approved a $21,800 contract with Turley Associates. The Temple-based firm will survey the area and draft engineering plans to move the fence.
The fence has to be moved so that the Texas Department of Transportation can widen Loop 121 — a $33 million project that is expected to start in 2021, at the earliest.
“This proposal is about getting us the documents we will need to competitively bid to move the fence,” Commissioner Russell Schneider said.
TxDOT purchased two tracts from the county government for more than $1.3 million earlier this year. At the Expo property, TxDOT purchased 1,650 feet of right of way for $1,137,760. The other tract was about 40,000 square feet at the Bell County Justice Center.
TxDOT also bought four tracts for $86,893 from the city of Belton in March.
The commissioners originally planned to have TxDOT move the fence. The county government opted to do it themselves as a cost-saving measure.
Other changes are planned at the Expo Center because of the Loop 121 project.
The Expo will lose about 85 parking spots, which will be reconstructed somewhere on the property. A water tank is under the parking lot and right of way.
“We’ll have to dig it up and move it,” Schneider said in February. “It actually changes the entrance to the Expo. It moves it to the west, which would be in line with Connell Street. That entrance street will have to be redone as well.”
There are two pieces of the Loop 121 widening project.
The largest segment of the project is from Interstate 35 to Sparta Road. TxDOT plans to widen it to four lanes, divided by a grassy median. Currently, it is a two-lane, undivided road.
The other piece is from Lake Road (FM 439) to Sparta Road. This section is currently an undivided four-lane road. This section is proposed to have five lanes, with two lanes in each direction and a center turn lane.
Sidewalks will be built along the entire length of Loop 121.
“(TxDOT is) moving pretty aggressively in terms of working on this project, trying to get this first part completely designed and right of way acquired so they can then proceed to construction in 2020 or 2021, basically,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said in March.