Although a pretrial date for a Milam County capital murder suspect was scheduled for June 21, a new date for the pretrial hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Jury trial for Shawn Vincent Boniello was set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to court records.
The two dates could possibly be reset again.
Milam County is seeking the death penalty for Boniello — also known as Shayla Angeline Boniello — in the Dec. 3, 2018, violent death in a Rockdale home of toddler Patricia “Annie” Rader.
Boniello was charged by the Rockdale Police Department with capital murder of a child under the age of 11.
Annie was just 20 months old when she was brutally killed. Boniello allegedly admitted he punched, slapped, shook and squeezed Annie until she didn’t move. That “squeeze” reportedly lasted about three minutes, and Boniello admitted he wrapped his arms around her and squeezed until she didn’t move anymore, a probable cause affidavit said.
Boniello was reportedly transitioning from a man to a woman. He allegedly told the police investigator he was angry and frustrated when he squeezed Annie until “he felt her bones begin to pop and crush,” the affidavit said.
Motions for discovery evidence have occupied previous hearings in Boniello’s case, Rachel Bond, Annie’s aunt, told the Telegram.