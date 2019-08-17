Summer’s Night of Art and Jazz tried to beat the heat Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza.
“The jazz tends to keep us cool,” said Sennett Farias, Temple Convention and Visitor Bureau event coordinator.
The music lineup featured Greg McBride and Da Jazz Group, the Joe Posada Jazz Trio, Temple College Faculty Jazz Group, and Temple High School Jazz Group, directed by Marco Duran. The art part had various artists showing their wares, an opportunity for children to paint, and a two-hour Fast Art Contest.
Farias said those vying in the Fast Art Contest didn’t know what they were going to paint until they arrived.
“It’s kind of cool to see everybody’s perspective on the same subject,” she said.
This was the city’s second year to have a night of art and jazz, and the first in the new plaza.
“I like the combination of jazz and art,” Farias said. “I’d like to see it grow and become a community staple.”
Bennie Walsh, president of the Temple NAACP, agreed. He said he came up with the idea of combining art and jazz since he saw it done in Kansas City, Mo.
The children’s art activities were provided by the Un-Included Club. Elissia Evans, 16, a junior at Temple High School, is president of the club’s junior leadership team, and an artist herself.
“I do different things,” she said. “I like drawing hearts, crosses and butterflies.”
She and about six other club members were helping the children flesh out a bare-bones painting of a flower. Another project was taking bits of construction paper and gluing them on a black sheet of paper to make a sun.
She said some of the club members just came back from doing a Mother Earth News program in Oregon.
“We provided a children’s activity, and we did our Kids Read show, where we read books to the kids and do follow-up activities,” she said.
She’s in the cosmetology program at THS and said she’s interested in doing hair.
One of the club members helping with the activity was Kennadi Manning, 14, a THS freshman. She said she likes being in the club.
“We go out and do positive things for the kids,” she said.
She didn’t make the Oregon trip, but went to Kansas and North Carolina for Mother Earth News presentations. In one of the activities, the club members used cookies to represent different kinds of soil, she said.
“Our mission is to be unincluded from illiteracy, childhood obesity and giving up,” Manning said. “When we teach somebody, we can also learn something from that.”