The 439 Water Supply Corp. has rescinded a boil water notice for Belton area customers.
On Wednesday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the supplies to issue a boil water notice after reduced pressure was reported.
Customers affected by the notice live east of State Highway 93, the north and side sides of FM 439 (Lake Road) from Belton Dam to Sparta Road; and all of Sparta Road.
“439 Water Supply Corp. has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 12, 2019,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Erron Lowry at 254-613-3100.