The city of Temple reports that brush and bulk pickups are currently running behind schedule and will continue Saturday.
Zone 2 — which covers most of West Temple — is expected to be completed Saturday. Zone 2 includes neighborhoods south of West Adams Avenue/FM 2305 from HK Dodgen Loop to Temple Lake Park near Lake Belton. It also includes neighborhoods west of State Highway 317 to the Morgan’s Point Resort city limits.
Collection in Zones 3 in South Temple and Zone 4 in East Temple will be completed by July 20, city officials said.