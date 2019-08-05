A school supply drive is underway through the month of August in Temple.
This drive is sponsored by The United Way of Central Texas, Give More Hugs, Don Ringler Chevrolet and Storage Solutions at Canyon Ridge.
These groups are collecting items for students who will be heading back to school in a couple of weeks. Items being collected are: white socks of all sizes; underwear for boys and girls, sizes 4-7; hygiene items, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, washcloths, combs, brushes, hair barrettes and head bands; and notebooks, crayons, colored pencils, markers, pens, pencils, paper and backpacks.
Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at United Way of Central Texas, 4 N. Third St., Temple; Temple Fire Department, 210 N. Third; or Don Ringler Chevrolet, 7777 S. General Bruce, Drive, Temple.
For information, call 254-778-8616.