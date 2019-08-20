BELTON — Robin Battershell’s retirement did not last long.
More than a year after she left the Temple Independent School District, the longtime educator is set to take the reins of Belton ISD as interim superintendent.
“I think that paths are given to us. I don’t know that we always determine our paths, and this came up,” Battershell told the Telegram on Tuesday. “I believe in public schools. I’ve always believed in public schools. It’s just another way to serve. I’ve had two great superintendencies in wonderful school districts, and I’m not looking for another full-time one. This was a way to give back in the short term.”
The Belton school board named Battershell — who worked as superintendent in Temple and Salado for two decades — to take Superintendent Susan Kincannon’s place after Waco ISD finalizes her contract on Aug. 29. The Waco school board named Kincannon the lone finalist for superintendent on Aug. 7.
“I don’t know if it was something that I looked for, but it happened. I think most people in public education go into the business to serve, and it’s another way to serve,” Battershell said, explaining her decision to temporarily join Belton ISD.
The school board approached Battershell — who was one of three retired school officials considered for the job — about potentially becoming interim superintendent.
Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said the board also considered Ann Farris — a former Killeen ISD administrator — and Karen Rue — a Baylor University professor and former superintendent of Northwest ISD, a North Texas district based in Fort Worth.
“We are excited about having Dr. Battershell on our team,” school board President Sue Jordan said Monday night.
The school board is still hashing out the details of Battershell’s contract, including salary, Cox said. Battershell’s salary at Temple ISD was $211,916 prior to her retirement. Kincannon’s latest salary was $223,600.
As Temple superintendent, Battershell said her top priority was stability. That will continue to be her mission when she leads Belton ISD — a sprawling district that covers the city of Belton, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and unincorporated areas of Bell County.
“Anytime there is change, it’s hard for staff — it’s really hard. People don’t know what to expect,” Battershell said. “I hope to come in and love on them good, and keep them stable and moving forward. If I can do that, the interim will probably be a success.”
Battershell and Kincannon worked alongside one another in the neighboring Temple and Belton school districts for nearly 10 years. Battershell said she is familiar with Belton ISD and Kincannon’s leadership of the growing district that is nearing an enrollment of 12,000 students.
“I see it as an extension of her tenure — a bridge between her tenure and the superintendent they hire in the future,” Battershell said.
The school board is still outlining its search process for a permanent replacement for Kincannon.
School board members will search within the district and outside of it for the next superintendent, Jordan said.
“We’ll be entertaining all of those applications,” the board president said. “We’re going to be very transparent — as much as we can. We know it, the people know it. We want to protect the integrity of the process and all of those who are involved in it.”
A characteristic the board will search for in the next Belton schools superintendent, Jordan said, will be someone who is engaged with the community, staff and students.
“Dr. Kincannon leaves a very big footprint here. We want to be thoughtful. We want to get the absolute best candidate,” Jordan said. “We don’t have to rush to fill that position, but we certainly will be thoughtful and making sure we’re being very vigilant in trying to find the best possible (person) to fill her seat.”