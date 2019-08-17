JARRELL — An elementary school that honors a family killed in the 1997 Jarrell tornado opened for classes Thursday.
“The city of Jarrell still feels the absence of all the lives lost that sad day,” Jarrell Independent School District Superintendent Bill Chapman said in a news release. “Naming this beautiful new school after the dearly-loved Igo family honors a very tragic part of our community’s history. And it demonstrates how we are embracing our future by remembering our past.”
More than 300 community members gathered on Aug. 10 to celebrate the opening of the school, which offers pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. It is the Jarrell ISD’s second elementary school.
Principal Jack Wilson welcomed people to the event and reminded the crowd that as beautiful as the new campus is, the heart and soul of the school are the students and staff who will call it home.
During his remarks, Chapman recognized local dignitaries, including family and friends of the school’s namesake, the Igo family.
On May 27, 1997, an F5 tornado struck the Jarrell community. All five members of the Igo family, Larry, Joan, Audrey, Paul and John, were among those who lost their lives to the storm.
The Jarrell school board voted in February to name the school after the Igo family.
At the school’s grand opening, Larry Igo’s sister, Linda Igo Cobb, shared remarks on behalf of the family.
Cobb said her family appreciates knowing that those lost will be memorialized at the new school.
“It’s not just for my family, but it’s significant for every family in Jarrell that lost a loved one,” Cobb previously told the Telegram. “It’s remembering their lives and honoring the blessing of those lives.”
The event concluded with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Jarrell Chamber of Commerce.