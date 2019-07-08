A 26-year-old Belton man was arrested on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
Stephen Jerome Roder was taken into custody at a residence in the 2200 block of Montrose Place on July 3. Belton officers assisted the Temple Police Department in the arrest. A Belton officer transported Roder to Bell County Jail.
Bond for Roder was set at $200,000.
Roder allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, who reported to a friend and then a Belton school counselor that she might be pregnant by someone she knew well, an arrest affidavit said.
The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, and she described the alleged May sexual assaults.
In a written statement, Roder confessed to the sexual assault of the 13-year-old girl, the affidavit said. The affidavit didn’t say whether or not the alleged victim was pregnant.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the warrant for Roder’s arrest.