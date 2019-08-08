A section of southbound I-35 between Jarrell and Georgetown was closed and repaired Thursday after motorists reported flat tires while driving over a part of the highway being resurfaced.
The closed section of I-35 was near Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Jarrell.
Several motorists reported on Facebook that they suffered flat tires after driving on a section of highway being resurfaced.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department closed the section for about two hours before crews from the Texas Department of Transportation arrived to make repairs.
The sheriff’s department was aware of one accident as a result of the road work.
“We had a car that drove through there and had a flat tire,” Patricia Gutierrez, public information officer for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, said. “We did go ahead and shut down I-35 until TxDOT crews arrived on the scene to repair the road.”
TxDOT spokesman Bradley Wheelis said that the milled section of road awaiting repaving developed potholes, which caused the damage.
“Emergency repairs have now been made,” Wheelis said.
Paving was set for Thursday and Friday evenings in the area, Wheelis said.
For those who have had their cars damaged by the road work, TxDOT requests that they file a complaint and receive compensation for damages. Here is a link for the complaint form: https://tinyurl.com/yxedl26y.