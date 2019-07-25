KILLEEN — The Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in downtown Killeen reopens its doors today after being closed for more than two months.
The morning of May 18 was the last time Killeen’s homeless shelter residents were able to go inside the building. Just a few days earlier, shelter officials said the facility would close temporarily due to lack of funds.
Families in Crisis, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, oversees the shelter and 11 other entities, including two shelters for domestic violence victims. A tent city with homeless residents formed on the shelter’s front lawn in the wake of the closing.
Larry Moehnke, the board’s vice president, said the reopening was a collaborative effort.
“We are thrilled to reopen the shelter as the homeless are the most important in all of this,” he said. “We’ve cleaned and inspected the building inside and out. The food is stocked, and we will operate the shelter just the same.”
The check-in process and operation hours are still the same, Moehnke said.
With the reopening comes a staff change.
John Becerra, formerly the Families in Crisis veterans case manager, is now the shelter’s coordinator. He replaced Maria Carmona, who was working in two places and now will be working solely at one of the organization’s domestic violence shelters, according to Suzanne Armour, director of programs.
Prior to the closing, Carmona was working at both the homeless shelter and one of the domestic violence centers.
“This was something in the works before the shelter closed. She will be helping with the transition,” she said.
On Thursday, Becerra was seen going over files, “getting familiar with the former clients who may return to the shelter.”
“We’ve been cleaning and sanitizing (the building),” he said. “Our overall goal is to best meet the needs of our clients.”
In the kitchen, cooks Arsean Session and Brianna Gray were cleaning pans and prepping food.
Session, who has worked at the shelter for close to a year before the closing, was once a client of the shelter.
He said he is happy “to be working again.”
“This whole situation reminded me how close any of us are to becoming homeless. I am happy that we are reopening,” Session said.
The Sprott Street property was purchased by Families in Crisis on Nov. 9, 1999, in hopes of turning it into a thrift shop. When the idea fell through, a small church rented the building.
Moehnke said talks of a homeless shelter with the city began in 2010.
In 2019, the shelter ran into problems when a grant for $123,000 was discontinued and an Emergency Solutions Grant for $93,500 was cut to $51,273, according to figures from Moehnke.
That left the shelter with $104,793 on July 2, according to the most recent adjusted budget.
Days after the closing, a small tent city formed.
Moehnke along with shelter staff made requests to a number of government entities, foundations and businesses to help with raising funds to reopen the shelter. Officials have said about $180,000 is needed.
On July 19, leadership announced the reopening as they raised $165,000.
The tent city residents were asked to vacate the area following the news, so it could be cleaned and sanitized.
Becerra said he has been tending to the lawn by planting seeds and watering the grass.
“We have some work to do but we will get there,” he said.