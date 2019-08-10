After spending more than 37 years with Temple Fire & Rescue, Thomas Pechal is retiring.
Pechal is the public information and public education spokesman for the department.
The man and his career will be honored by the city of Temple 2-4 p.m. Friday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
In early 2012, Pechal pointed to the growth the department has seen in facilities, equipment and calls — to meet the city’s needs.
Pechal has seen to the educational needs of schools, businesses and children in Temple, in addition to the needs of the media at fire, crime and accident scenes, for more than 18 years.
“I appreciate your partnership these past 18 plus years. It was your assistance that allowed me as PIO to inform and education our community, with the goal of making it a safer place to live and work,” Pechal said. “Thank you for allowing me to work with each of you.”
The public is invited to attend.