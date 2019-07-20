SALADO — Treasure hunter Cody Drake displayed and talked about Arizona and Salado artifacts Saturday afternoon at Salado Museum and College Park.
Horseshoes, musket balls and Spanish coins were among the Arizona finds. The nettings of his Salado Creek ventures ran more in the line of rings, necklaces and pocket knives.
After his presentation, the children got to dig for “treasure” buried in the sand. Dave Swarthout, museum director, said they would all get a prize.
Drake said he got the treasure hunting bug from his father, who took him prospecting for gold at a very young age.
“I started to meet a lot of old timers,” he said. “They were familiar with a lot of the equipment.”
He learned about present day and historical Arizona, he said. Old mining camps, shallow graves and water holes proved good places to look for artifacts, he said. He also learned about the habits of animals and such important information as where rattlesnakes are apt to be.
“I spent a lot of time treasure hunting and never finding anything,” Drake said. “When I started applying common sense, I started to find stuff.”
He found riding tack, armor and pieces of flint. Some of the water tanks can hold water for as long as a year, he said, and have been around for thousands of years. On one site where several tanks consolidated around a waterfall, he found his first Spanish coin, he said, probably worth about $400.
“I was ecstatic,” Drake said.
In 1997, he got to spend the summer with a real archeological dig. He was in on the discovery of wooly mammoth rib bones, he said. Before the summer was out the team had unearthed two full-grown wooly mammoths and a turtle the size of a Volkswagen beetle, he said.
Drake showed a picture of himself holding part of a tusk. He said the smell of a wooly mammoth, a dry, musky smell, remained at the site.
On some of his Arizona trips, he said, he has stayed out after he ran out of supplies, and has learned how to depend on the environment with just a rifle and a canteen. He’s found a lot of tribal ruins, he said, where he only observes, since it is illegal to dig. In one ancient pueblo, he said the people used hair to bind the adobe. These structures are better than tents, he said, because a tent sometimes gets shredded by the wind.
The Spanish settled in Arizona in increments, Drake said. In the earlier years, they made expeditions north of the Gila River, but didn’t settle there because of Apache raids.
He found old caches, where the Spanish often hid treasures, he said. If a party found any precious metals, they would sometimes cache it, else they’d be heavily loaded when the locals attacked. He also found old Spanish mines, he said.
Drake’s mother, Roslyn Drake, cautioned other women about introducing their sons to treasure hunting. She said Cody’s father used to bury coins in the flower beds for Cody to dig for. Later they moved to Arizona, and her husband bought a metal detector.
“The places they’ve gone and the things they’ve done, that’s the treasure,” she said.