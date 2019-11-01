DES MOINES — Beto O'Rourke is dropping out of the presidential race, the Texas Tribune reported.
The former El Paso congressman announced the decision Friday evening, ahead of a major Democratic gathering in Iowa.
"Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully," O'Rourke wrote on Medium. "My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country."