How do soon-to-be college students want to spend their summer vacations? If motivated, working in a lab with state-of-the-art equipment with mentors who want nothing more than to share their knowledge, and in internships offered to students with a curiosity for all things STEM, is perfect.

Alexis DeGraff spent part of her summer analyzing the DNA of infectious diseases to determine if the bacteria is from the community or hospital accumulated, all the while looking for trends.