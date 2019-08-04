Thirteen area high school students who conducted research this summer as part of a program sponsored by the Texas Bioscience Institute’s Middle College program will present their research 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the TBI Commons, located on the Baylor Scott & White Health West Campus, 5701 Airport Road in Temple. The event is open to the public.
Students presenting research are:
- Ashlyn Farley, Temple High School, who worked with Dr. June Wolfe from the Texas A&M Agrilife Blackland Research Center.
- Austin Woodard, Belton High School, who worked with Dr. Keith Young from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Research Division.
- Kelby Kosel, home schooled, and Emaly Vrooman, Salado High School, who worked with Dr. Harold Collins from the Texas A&M Agrilife Blackland Research Center.
- Kailyn Ham, Gatesville High School, and Madison Thoreson, home schooled, who worked with Dr. Phyllis Hooten and Dr. Denise Stewart from Baylor Scott & White Healthcare System.
- Haley Brown, Harker Heights High School, who worked with Dr. Sharon DeMorrow from The University of Texas Dell Medical School.
- Mauro Ferrer-Baez, Harker Heights High School, who worked with Kristina Ramirez from the City of Killeen Environmental Services Department.
- Jannel Hayden, Rana Radwan and Raven Stidom from Harker Heights High School, who worked with Dr. Chetan Jinadatha, Dr. Piyali Chatterjee, Dr. Hosoon Choi, Yonhui Allton, Julie Ann Tolefree and Priscilla Kaita from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Research Division.
- Jacqueline Dauz, Ellison High School, who worked with Dr. Suzannah Creech from The University of Texas Dell Medical School.
- Isaiah Sears, Shoemaker High School, who worked with Dr. Randy Brown from Texas A&M University – Central Texas.
The TBI Middle College Program offers high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn up to 60 college credit hours in STEM–focused classes (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) through Temple College. For information on the program, visit http://templejc.edu/tbi/middle-college.