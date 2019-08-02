The Temple Salvation Army has taken on additional responsibility by managing the Killeen Salvation Army site, but the move allows for a regional focus on services and fundraising, officials said.

“The most important thing we do is to pastor here at the chapel,” she said. “That is first and foremost what we are called to do,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, who along with her husband, Lt. Aaron Millin, are corps officers for the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple and the Killeen Salvation Army.