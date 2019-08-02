With the start of school weeks away, there are a lot of activities going on to get students back to school with the supplies they need
The Salvation Army is holding three Stuff the Bus events Saturday at the Walmart in Belton, 2604 N. Main St.; and Walmarts in Killeen, 1400 Lowes Blvd, and 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The goal is to provide students with the necessary school supplies for school.
Backpack Buddies program will be distributing backpacks to students who have been identified 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25thSt. in Temple.
“We need volunteers in different areas,” said Gill Hollie, coordinator for Temple ISD after school centers. “If you’re interested, just show up and we’ll put you in a location.”
Helping Hands Ministry’s Project Apple Tree distribution will be Monday, Aug. 12, at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Transform Temple will hold a community fair — Back2School and Back2Basics — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, at Meredith Dunbar Elementary, 1717 E. Ave. J.
There will be free school supplies and information about careers, homeownership, health and wellness and education.
Children present with parents will get free backpacks while supplies last. Backpacks are designed for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
A New Day Fellowship Church will hold a Bridgeway Back 2 School Giveaway 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10, at the church 510 E. Ave. J Temple.