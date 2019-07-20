Temple College to offer free entrepreneur class in fall
The Temple College Adult Education and Literacy program is offering a free Entrepreneurship and Small Business class this fall for residents interested in starting their own business.
The class will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 26 to Oct. 17.
Topics covered in the class will include how to create and present a business plan, creating short-term and long-term business goals, legalizing a business in the state of Texas, business start-up costs and expenses, marketing strategies, and how to set your business apart from your competitors. Participants will be able to earn recognized certification in both entrepreneurship and small business.
Interested students must pre-register by Aug. 12 and complete a three-hour assessment test before Aug. 15. An orientation session for the class will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
For information, or to register, call 254-298-8620.
CTC offering veterinary assistant training program
KILLEEN — The Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering a career training program for aspiring veterinary assistants.
The program provides students the necessary knowledge and skills to support the veterinarian or veterinary technician in their daily tasks while learning basic skills of veterinary care.
The program runs every Saturday, Aug. 10 through Sept. 21, with class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The veterinary assistant program consists of 35 classroom instruction hours during which students will learn basic patient observation, record keeping, animal husbandry, care and comfort of animals, sanitation, safety procedures, and the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary team.
In addition, students will acquire knowledge in the areas of safety, cleaning and disinfection procedures, bathing/dipping of patients, food and diet preparation, medical record entry, medicating techniques and disease prevention.
During the program, students also are required to complete 35 volunteer hours outside of class with a local veterinary office.
The cost of the program is $399. Interested individuals should contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586, or go to ctcd.edu/ce for registration and class requirements.