SALADO — State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, will hold the grand opening of his district office in Bell County next month.
The free event will take place 4-6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Historic Fowler House, 1301 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.
“I stand ready along with my staff to serve the people of Bell County, and this office will allow me to work more closely with local and county officials, as well as serve my constituents more effectively,” Buckley said in a statement.
The first-term legislator represents Texas House District 54, which covers all of Lampasas County and southwest Bell County.
Buckley’s other district office is in the Lampasas County Courthouse, 501 Fourth St., Suite 301, in Lampasas. It opened on July 10.
At the end of the recent legislative session, the Texas House Republican Caucus selected Buckley as its freshman of the year.
Buckley, a Texas A&M University graduate, was elected in 2018.
He defeated then-incumbent Scott Cosper in the GOP primary runoff last spring. Buckley, a veterinarian, won 58.3 percent to Cosper’s 41.7 percent. He was the only freshman legislator to have defeated a Republican incumbent in the 2018 election.
Buckley — a former Killeen school board member — went on to face Democrat Kathy Richerson in the Nov. 6 election. Buckley won the race with 53.8 percent of the vote to Richerson’s 46.2 percent.