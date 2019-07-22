FME NEWS
A pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Nolanville in an apparent hit and run incident, police said this morning.
"At 2:45 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 Nolanville Police responded to a report of an injured person lying in the roadway in the 4100 block on E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard," a news release from Nolanville Police Department said.
Officers found a man who had apparently been struck by a passing vehicle. Harker Heights EMS and ambulance personnel responded. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:32 a.m. police said.
Following notification of next of kin, the victim was identified as 36-year-old Dale Anthony Tatro who had a last known address in Harker Heights, police said.
Investigators are contacting businesses along E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard for any video recordings that could help identify the vehicle that struck Tatro, police said.
"We are also asking anyone who might have information on the incident or a vehicle that has fresh damage that may have been involved to contact the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6334," according to the release.