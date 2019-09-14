KILLEEN — Central Texas College is registering for its Clinical Medical Assistant career program offered through the Continuing Education department. The cohort begins this month and provides rewarding job opportunities in the health care field.
In the program, students are trained to work in a physician’s office or clinic helping physicians carry out procedures, providing patient care, performing basic lab tests and administering medications. Learning objectives include identification of body parts and their functions, medical terminology, specimen collection, administration of oral and injectable medications and patient communication.
The program consists of five classes:
- Medical Assistant Interpersonal Communication Skills — application of basic psychological principles and the study of behavior as they apply to special populations. Topics include procedures for self-understanding and social adaptability in interpersonal communication with patients and co-workers in an ambulatory care setting.
- Anatomy and Physiology for Medical Assistants — structure and function of human cells, tissues, organs and systems with an overview of common pathophysiology.
- nMedical Assistant Laboratory Procedures — application of governmental healthcare guidelines including specimen collection and handling, quality assurance and quality control.
- Procedures in a Clinical Setting — focuses on patient assessment, examination and treatment as directed by a physician. Skills include vital signs, collection and documentation of patient information, asepsis, office clinical procedures and other treatments as appropriate for ambulatory care settings.
- Advanced Medical Assistant Technician Clinical — theory and application of administration and clinical skills.
The program is offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 through Jan. 15 with clinical dates Oct. 28 through Feb. 17. The evening option is 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Oct. 21 through March 4.
Those who graduate the program will be qualified to take the optional medical administrative assistant certification exam offered by the National Healthcareer Association. To learn more about this career opportunity and class requirements, contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586, or go online to ctcd.edu/ce.